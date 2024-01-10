Espich, Philip D.



Philip D. Espich age 84 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Gayle & Juanita (Harper) Espich on February 8, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Espich; sister-in-law Nancy Espich; nephew Paul Douglas Espich; brother-in-law Galen Sowers. Philip is survived by his beloved wife Liz Espich of 60 years; son Timothy (Renee) Espich of Springfield; daughter Katherine (John) Newberry of Springfield; brother Paul (Sharon) Espich; grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Tabitha, Teo, Cameron, & Vance; great grandson Walter; 1 great granddaughter on the way; several nieces, nephews, friends, & a host of church family. Philip was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Philip was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Springfield & was a Master Mason belonging to St. Andrew's Lodge F &A.M No. 619. For over 30 years he was a faithful employee of International Harvester where he worked as a licensed Millwright after serving a 4-year apprenticeship. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, he & his wife were proud to have visited all 50 states & several other countries. Philip was recognized with a medal for scaling the Great Wall of China. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Philip was known in our community to be giving & always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors. He welcomed everyone with open arms. Friends & family may call on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com







