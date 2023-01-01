ESPY, Judy Ann



Age 83, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County.



Judy was born on June 7, 1939, to the late Herbert and Mary (Winters) Kistler in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.



Judy spent the last 70 years with her loving husband: Jerry Espy. They wed on November 12, 1960.



She is survived by Jerry, along with her daughter: Julie (Duane) Puckett of Troy; two grandchildren: Chris (Amy) Kenworthy of Troy and Jessica (Ben) Woods of Fletcher; four great-grandchildren: Gentry, Ryker, Maggie and Nolan; and her brother: David Kistler of Centerville.



Judy was a 1957 graduate of Northridge High School. After high school, she worked for EF McDonald. She then spent 20 plus years volunteering at Miami East Local Schools.



Judy was an active member of the Cove Springs Grange. She was an avid tennis player and master gardener. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, antiquing, going to auctions, and taking many chartered bus trips with her friends. She attended monthly breakfast with the Miami East retired teachers group. Most of all, loved spending time with her pride and joy: her family.



Judy was a kind soul who will be missed by many.



On behalf of Judy and her family, we send our deepest gratitude to the outstanding care provided by Dr. Joe Lavelle and his staff for all of their help the last few years.



Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Family will receive visitors from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with interment following at Casstown Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cove Springs Grange or Hospice of Miami County in honor of Judy. Condolences may be expressed to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com