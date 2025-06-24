Essman, Susan E. "Sue"



Susan E. Essman went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2025. Susan was born on May 21, 1934 to Gustav and Freida Pommeranz. Susan worked for Elder Beerman's NorthWest Store in better dresses for 25 years. Susan was a great mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed gardening, being outside, walking, cooking, being with her family, and playing BINGO. She loved praying for her family, friends, and anybody who needed help in that way. Susan treated people like she would want to be treated. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her son, Steven Albright. She is survived by her son, Mike Albright; daughter-in-law, Loretta Albright; grandchild, Mrs. Cynthia (Jason) Knapp of Miamisburg; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, and Oliver; and brother, Gary Pommeranz. Susan lived at New Hope Villa for over 25 years and made some great friends there. We are grateful for all the friends she had there and all the staff that helped her and for the Laurels of Huber Heights for her friends she made their and the staff that helped her. The family would like to also thank the Hospice of Dayton staff for all their love and support shown to Susan and the family. For all of us who knew her, she will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 10am at Willow View Cemetery where Susan will be laid to rest with her son, Steven Albright. To share a memory of Susan or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com