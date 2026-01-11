Estelle Rucker

Rucker (Woods), Estelle Janet "Stelle"



Estelle Janet Rucker



June 23, 1925 - December 26, 2025



Estelle Janet Rucker, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 26, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.



Born on June 23, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, Estelle was the daughter of McKinley and Nellie Woods. Known for her quiet strength, warm presence, and unwavering resolve, Estelle left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though soft-spoken, she possessed a steadfast spirit and firmly stood up for herself, never allowing others to take advantage of her kindness.



Estelle spent many years employed in McCall's Pattern Folding Department until its closure, after which she worked for General Motors for ten years before retiring. Following retirement, she devoted her life to caring for those she dearly loved-her husband, youngest son, sister, brother-in-law, Kenneth Earl Long, and her nephew, Kenneth Alan Long. Her gift for caregiving was rooted in compassion, patience, and unconditional love, a role she embraced wholeheartedly and selflessly.



She found joy in life's simple pleasures, especially watching classic cowboy movies and television shows, staying current with both political and general news, and spending long hours on the telephone connecting with family members and friends. Her love for her family was profound and constant, expressed through her time, her care, and her attentive listening.



Estelle is survived by her beloved son, Dr. Richard S. Rucker (Barbara) of Dayton, Ohio, grandson, Richard Sean Rucker (Sheree) of Chandler, Arizona; and her great-grandsons, Richard Shaun Rucker and Allen C. Thigpen III. She is also survived by her devoted niece and nephew, Felicia Tyus and Charles Woods, along with several other nieces and nephews. Her life was further enriched by caring friends who will forever honor her memory: Loretta Russell, Sabrina Watson, Robyn Quarles, Kathy Logan, and the Tabernacle Baptist Church family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilbert Hunter Rucker; her son, Phillip Rucker; her sister, Alma Marie Long; and her brothers, McKinley Woods, Jr., Leslie Woods, and Lester Woods.



Estelle's passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who loved her, yet her spirit, strength, and unwavering devotion to family will continue to inspire all who knew her. Her legacy is one of quiet resilience, boundless love, and selfless service-a beautiful testament to a life well lived.



In accordance with her wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held. Estelle generously donated her remains to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program, continuing her legacy of giving even in death.



Her memory will be treasured always, and her light will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.



