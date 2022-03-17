ESTES, CAROLYN

ESTES (Plumer), Carolyn



Was born on August 16, 1942, to Richard and Dorothy Plumer. She was the oldest of two children. Carolyn was very academic and her mother used to tell stories of sending Carolyn to dust the bookshelf only to find her reading in a pile of books hours later. Carolyn was the salutatorian of her high school class at Brookville High School and went on to study chemistry at Ohio State University. Summer breaks led her to two different National Parks. Her first year, she cleaned cabins at the Old Faithful Station. Another year she worked at the Grand Canyon and that is where she met the love of her life, Arthur Estes ("Art" as he was known to most people and "Dave" as he was known to his family). Arthur and Carolyn were parents to four tenacious children: Alexander "Alex", Susan "Susie", Matthew "Matt", and Richard. Carolyn was also an adoring wife and later a proud grandma. Carolyn was an avid genealogist and was featured in many genealogy newspapers across the United States. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and we want to give thanks to her local congregation for the loving service they rendered to her during her later years. We also want to thank the staff at Friendship Village for the care that they gave her in the last few years. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Plumer, her husband Arthur Estes, her son Alex Estes, her mother Dorothy Plumer, and most recently her little brother John Plumer. She is survived by her children Susan (Mark) Laird, Matthew (Emily) Estes, Richard Estes, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Despite our best efforts to love her, her Parkinson's disease, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic, dementia, and depression, led to her giving up at the end. She passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Carolyn requested that no services be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org). To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

