Esther Dyke

Dyke, Esther Kay



Esther Kay. Dyke, 79, of New Carlisle, Ohio, went peacefully to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at home, surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was born on July 25, 1946. Esther is survived by her devoted husband, retired U.S. Navy (MCPO) James C. Dyke Jr.; her son retired U.S. Air Force (MSgt) James C. Dyke III and his wife, Claudia; her daughter Lisa and her husband, Jeff Maloney; her brother, Terry Spain, and his wife, Sue, of Steilacoom, Washington and her sister Judy and her husband Allan Hemingway. She was a proud grandmother "Nanny" to Brandon (Jen) Massie, Brad (Jessica) Massie, Jacob (Denna) Maloney, Jarred Maloney, Kayla (Jonathan) Rivera, and Kamryn (Caleb) Coffin, and a cherished great-grandmother "Nanny" to Ronan, Colton and Sage Massie, Aeris, and Peyton Maloney. Esther and Jim first married in 1963. Though life briefly led them in different directions, love brought them back together in 2000, and from that moment on they were inseparable. Their relationship was a true testament to enduring love, second chances, and the kind of bond that only grows stronger with time. A passionate and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Esther made family the center of her world. She stayed closely connected with those she loved, never missing a chance to speak her mind, or make someone laugh. Known for her quick wit and feisty spirit, she had a way of keeping everyone on their toes while also making them feel deeply loved. Esther's absence will be deeply felt, but her laughter, her spirit, and the many memories she created will live on in all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





