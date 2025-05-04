Etienne, Beatrice

Etienne, Beatrice Rosetta

Beatrice Rosetta Etienne, 86, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, April 24, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, May 5, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am.

