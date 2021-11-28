ETTER, Don E.



Age 92, of Brookville, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born on January 21, 1929, to his parents, Palmer J. and Mary M. (Heidinger) Etter who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife of 68 years Gloria (Holp) Etter, grandson Luke Etter, his sister and brother-in-law Jane and Bob Peters, sister-in-law and brother- in-law Shirley and Bill Miller, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bud and Loretta Holp. Don is survived by sons, Ron



(Patti), Randy (Dawn) and Rick (Teresa) Etter; grandchildren, Jason (Heidi), Jennifer (Eric), Kyle (Danielle), Drew (Cassie), Todd (Anna), Luke (Haley), Josh and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Makenna, Cole, Austin, Isabella,



Phoenix, Juniper, Sadie, Maura, Maxton, Owen and Avery; and many nieces and nephews. Don was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for 33 years at Monsanto Laboratories before retirement. After retirement Don pursued his love of farming for the next 20 years. Don was an athlete and enjoyed all sports, in his later years he loved watching Dayton Flyers basketball and Buckeye football. Visitation will be from 11-1 PM with funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at



Rogers' Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow the service at Holp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Dayton Foundation in memory of Don. Condolences may be expressed online at:



