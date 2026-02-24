Eugene Hurt

Hurt, Eugene



Preceded in death by his parents Thelbert and Pearline (Johnson) Hurt, and by three children with his first wife Barbara Jean (Knox) Hurt - Sementhia Lynn Hurt Graham, Tonya Louise Hurt, and Kevin Hurt. He is survived by his children Kimberlyn Hurt, Tamara Jean Hurt, Rick Hurt, and wife Carolyn.



He leaves behind grandchildren Eugene Shrone Hurt, Gregory Mccullar, James Lewis, Dejon Lewis, Knisha Hurt, Juanida Hurt, Joanece White, Domonic Hurt, David Hurt, Asim Mckiver, Juliana Fadare, Joshua Fadare, Natasha Hurt, Jordan Hurt and Gabriel Hurt. He also has 28 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday February 25, 2026 with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio) Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton with Military Honors.



