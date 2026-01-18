Allen (Crane), Eva Marie



Eva Marie Allen, age 71, of Miamisburg, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. She was born on November 10, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Eaf and Edna (Adams) Crane. Eva was a woman of deep faith having attended Pentecostal church since she was 10 years old. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Randolph Allen; and 2 brothers, Edward Crane and Ernest Crane. Eva is survived by her sons, Randolph Allen II and Christopher Allen; and granddaughter, Peyton Allen. A visitation for family & friends will be from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Private services will be held with final resting place at Hillgrove Union Cemetery. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Respiratory & Nursing Center of Dayton and Franklin Ridge Nursing Home in Franklin, Ohio, for their dedicated care over the past 18 years.



