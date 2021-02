EVANS, Danny Lee



Age 69, passed away on February 8, 2021, at his home in Salisbury, North Carolina. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of Robert J. and Carolyn June Evans. He is survived by the mother of his children, Marla L. McMillan; his children, Kenneth Evans (Melissa), Carolyn Sopczak, Danny Evans, Evelyn McMillan, Roselyn Markland (Earl), Robert Evans



(Jenny); his grandchildren, Britney Evans, Petty Officer First Class Kenneth Evans, Sargeant Preston Bundash, Clint McMillan-Evans, Tsgt Kyle and Janisa Pearson, Madelynn and Alazay Evans, Kaylynn, Kyle and Hannah Shaffer, Joshua McMillan, Brandon Moland, Joel Moland, Brock Markland,



Julia and Olivia Evans; great-grandchildren, Kenneth and



Joseph; nieces, Mary Brown, Mona Woodward; nephews, Gary and Scott Chandler. He is preceded in death by his son



Matthew. Services will be held at a later date.