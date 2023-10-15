Evans, Dawn E.



Dawn E. Evans of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. She was born August 7, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert, and sister, Irene. She is survived by daughter, Valinda Evans; son, Randy Evans; niece, Pamela Stout (Robert); grandchildren, Dawn McLaughlin, Michelle Griffith, and Randy Evans Jr.; as well as 5 great grandsons. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Ohio's Hospice in her memory. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral