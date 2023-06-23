Evans, Doris Henderson

Henderson Evans, Doris Jean



Doris Jean Henderson Evans, age 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Leona (Abery) Brownell. Doris was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Bill Henderson and her second husband, Paul Evans; her daughter, Roberta Henderson; and brother, Gary Brownell. She is survived by her children, Robin (Kim) Dye, Terrie (Jake) Conley, Forest (Dawn) Henderson and Lisa (Chet) Perkins; grandchildren, Joseph (Aryam) Dye, Amber (Jonathon) Pence, Christopher McCureay and Brandy (Heath) Haverland; great-grandchildren, Abigail Dye, Jakob Maynard, Jadlynn, Ava and Jonathon Pence and Hagan and Brody Haverland; and sister-in-law, Karen Brownell. Doris was active in her younger years at the Cedarville United Methodist Church and also was a former member of the Eastern Star. She worked at Kissell Company in her later years after her children were grown. Doris was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved getting together for parties with those she loved and although she enjoyed cooking, she graciously let her children take that over in her later years while she sat and enjoyed the company. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 11am-12:30pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 12:30pm. Her son-in-law, Jake Conley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com