EVANS, Douglas Eugene



89, of Springfield, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1933, in Springfield, the son of Glenna (Lorton) and Ira Evans. Doug graduated from Northwestern High School class of 1951 and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked hard all his life on the farm, at Duriron, Farm Bureau and retired from International Harvester after 30+ years of service. Doug was an avid car guy….buying, fixing and showing his Oldsmobile's and Internationals. He was active in his community as a founding member of the German Township Fire Department and actively participated in the little league sports with his children. He was a member of the North Hampton Community Church. He is survived by his loving companion, Norma (Skip) Errett of 22 years; his four children: Dan (Trish) Evans, Kim Northup, John (Ginger) Evans and Tim (Joannie) Evans; his second set of children: Rod (Denise) Errett and Jackie Circle; grandchildren: Daniel (Jennifer) Evans Jr, Chad (Vickie) Evans, Johnny (Selina) Evans, Bub (Lindsey) Evans, Dale (Kelli) Northup, Casey Northup, Kelli (Larry) Smith, Shannon Ohl, Bendi Emory and Troy Circle; several great-grandchildren; his brothers, James Evans and Thomas McGillivray, for a total of 86 in this blended family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Erlewine) Evans; mother and father; stepfather Dan McGillivray; sisters Emily Sharp, Joanne Evans, Mary Kuhlwein; and brother Gary McGillivray. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Drive, North Hampton, Ohio 45439 with a celebration of his life, military and firefighter careers on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will be held following the service at Lawrenceville Cemetery. Doug's family would like to give special thanks to the German Township Fire Department and Squad for all of their professional assistance through his illness. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the German Township Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

