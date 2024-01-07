Evans, Eileen

age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. She was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on June 25, 1946 to the late Elmer Stegman & Ruth Kinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Evans; brother, James Stegman; son-in-law, Jim Pietrzak and beloved dog, Baby. Eileen is survived by her children, Michele Pietrzak, Schirzar X and Ruth Gifford; grandchildren, William Lapedes, Dennis Schirtzinger, Kelley Beckman and Ryan Pietrzak; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Aiden, Logan, Autumn, Lillian, Alexander, Jasper and Finn; sister, Joan Baker; brother, Bob Stegman; and many other relatives and friends. Eileen was a loving mother and a best friend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the Imagination Library. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

