EVANS, Elenor R.



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Wellington of Dayton.



Elenor was born September 23, 1932, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Alberta (Rose) Jackson. She was a longtime member of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church. Elenor retired from Franciscan Medical Center in 1997 after 25 years of service.



In addition to her parents, Elenor was preceded in death by her sister Jean Wilson, her oldest son Arlie T. Evans Jr., and the love of her life Arlie T. Evans whom she married on August 3, 1952.



She is survived by her children Raymond L. (Stefanie) Evans, Diana L. Holten, and Ralph A. (Mary Beth) Evans; along with her daughter-in-law Mary Evans; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Elenor enjoyed making her grandchildren and family feel loved and special. She will be remembered for her love of quilting which she shared with her family and the generations to come.



Elenor was cherished by her family and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Following the service, Elenor will be laid to rest next to Arlie at David's Cemetery.



Please consider a contribution to Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 in Elenor's memory.



