Evans, Franziska

Evans (Ludwig), Franziska



Franziska Ludwig "Oma" Evans, aged 87, passed away on November 15, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on July 21, 1937 in Worms, Germany. She was a remarkable woman whose life was defined by her unwavering love and devotion to her family. Franziska was the beloved wife of the late William Eugene Evans who passed away in April 2018. Franziska was preceded in death by her parents, Johann Ludwig and Helene (Klis) Ludwig, her sister Irene and her brothers Hanz and Egon. Franziska will be remembered as a grand homemaker - her home was her castle. She loved spending time in her back yard garden full of flowers, trees and yard ornaments. It was not uncommon to spot her cutting grass with scissors just to make thing look perfect. Franziska loved taking long rides on her bicycle when she was younger. Franziska is survived by her sister-in-law Zdenka Ludwig; daughters Charlene "Charlie" Evans and Patricia "Trish" Morton: son-in-law William Pryor Morton; grandson Justin William Morton and his wife Steffany; great granddaughters Natalie and Bridget Morton. Franziska Evans will be remembered for her kind heart, her dedication to her family , and the love she cultivated in her life and garden. She leaves behind a rich legacy, held dear by those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her spirit will forever bloom in the hearts of her loved ones.



