EVANS, Sr., Kevin Kevin Evans, Sr., Devoted father of Kevin Joseph (Lisa) Evans II and Tiffany Ann (Ryan) Miller. Also survived by his loving ex-wife, Pamela Evans; dear step-father, Jim Werk; sister, Roxanne Chapman; brother, Doug Evans; and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen; and a brother, George Evans. Kevin Sr. passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 61 years, member of St. Ann Catholic Church (Hamilton, OH) & Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Fairfield, OH). Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 5 PM until time of the Prayer Service at 7 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Orphanage (Cincinnati, OH). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfunerahome.com.

