Ryan, Evelyn



Evelyn Ryan, age 91 of Kettering, Ohio passed away November 1, 2025 at her residence. Evelyn was born in Harlan, KY to Matt and Lectie Bargo. She is survived by her six children; Connie, Greg, Kat, Sandy (Dave), Tim, Donald (Robyn) and four grandchildren; Justin (Myra), Amanda, Ashley, and Ryan. Also, two sisters Clarice Kirk and Gerri Field, friends, nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Sonny Rueger. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors -- you could always find her on a hiking trail with Sonny or in the yard working in her flowers. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 7, 2025. Celebration of Life immediately following at Mills Hotel in Yellow Springs. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



