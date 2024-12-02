Everhart, James Chester



James Chester Everhart was born on September 26, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio. James was also known as Chet to his family. Passed away on November 18th. His father was a minister and a steelworker and his mother was a homemaker. James came from a family of 13 brothers and sisters. His brothers were Harold, Charlie, Alvie and Robert. James was the youngest brother. His sisters were Freda, Edna, Myrtle, Bessie, Jean, Marie, Avis, Ida and Linda.



The surviving siblings are Freda, Avis and Ida. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was in from 1956 to 1959 in the First Marine Division and trained at Camp Pendleton. From there, James went to the Philippines, Hawaii and Japan.



After serving in the military, James came back to Ohio to work in the mechanical trades as a



foreman building houses. He then worked for Townley Manufacturing in Eloy, AZ where he retired from. James was married to Mary for 55 years. James had four children: JC, who has three children;



Max, who has one daughter; Roby, who has three children; and Suellen, who has three boys. James has 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Zackery Everhart. James had a great sense of humor. His hobbies included fishing and traveling. He liked working with his hands, enjoyed painting, was always happy and he was a prankster. What he loved most in life was his wife, Mary, and his continuing



growing family.



Memorial Services for James will be Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Cole & Maud The Gardens Chapel, 525 N. Peart Rd., Casa Grande, AZ 85122.



