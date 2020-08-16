EVERHART, LINDA

EVERHART (Mowrey), Linda Linda Mowrey Everhart, an educator, wife and mother who led civic organizations supporting young women in Springfield, died Wednesday morning at the age of 82. After battling multiple myeloma for five years, she entered hospice early this month and died at home in the care of her family and nurses from Miami Valley Hospice. Mrs. Everhart taught third and fourth-graders at elementary schools throughout the Miami Valley region on a career path tracked with her husband, Ed Everhart, who was a school administrator. The couple, who were married for 62 years, met while completing their undergraduate degrees at Wittenberg University. She was born in 1937 in Amherst, Ohio, to Faye and David Mowrey. She graduated from Lorain High School, enrolled in the teacher-training program at Wittenberg and began her education career with Springfield City Schools. She taught reading in Mechanicsburg until 1980. When Dr. and Mrs. Everhart relocated to Franklin, Ohio, she taught students with learning disabilities until her retirement in 1993. Mrs. Everhart was active in Young Women's Mission, which assists young women and children in need in Clark County, and served as president. She served as president of the alumni association of Wittenberg's Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She also sang in the Springfield Chorale and the choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where the Everharts are members. In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by her two children, Kevin (Cindy) Everhart of Palmetto, Fla., and Karen Everhart of Hyattsville, Md.; grandson, Zane Bedford; siblings, Michael (Doris) Mowrey of Lorain, Ohio, and Janelle Richards of Dallas, Texas; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Van Horn; brothers, David Eugene, Martin and Douglas Mowrey; and her parents. The family plans to hold a celebration of Mrs. Everhart's life next spring. In lieu of flowers, they request memorial donations to Young Women's Mission. Send donations to Young Women's Mission, c/o Gail Smith, treasurer; 1585 North Star; Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEYZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

