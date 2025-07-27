Everhart, Patricia

Everhart (Ingling), Patricia I.



Patricia Irene (Ingling) Everhart, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center following several months of failing health. She was born in Springfield on January 16, 1939, the daughter of the late Dr. Howard H. and Thelma F. (McBeth) Ingling.



Pat was an LPN for many years and worked in her father's office as well as Community and Mercy Hospitals, Masonic Home, and ended her career in home healthcare, which she enjoyed immensely.



She graduated from Clark Technical College with an RN degree in 1985.



She had been a private pilot but had to put her feet back on the ground permanently after she had a brain aneurysm. Doctors told us she had a 5% chance of surviving. After being in a coma for weeks, re-learning how to walk as well as re-learning all the activities of daily living, she went back to work as a home healthcare nurse 6 months later. True to her adventurous spirit, she took a hot air balloon ride a week before passing.



Pat, and her husband, Bruce were members of the Harley Owners Group and spent many hours riding their motorcycle with them. Pat was known for knitting socks, and she would knit a pair of socks for anyone who had done any small act of kindness for her. She was wickedly funny, warm, loving, and gave the best hugs!



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Tammy and David and Tina; grandchildren, Jordan and Chris Rhyan, Matthew and Rachael Everhart, and Lee Everhart; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Carson and Whitley.



Pat left many good friends, including Roy and Carla McConnell, Brian and Kathy Cubbage and Pinkie Culp.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Bruce C. Everhart; infant sister, Frances Ingling; and niece, Julie Smart.



Many thanks to her niece, Cindee 'Cinders' Johnson who was an immense support to us even in the midst of her grief for her "Aunt Patters". Thank you to all her loving friends and family who came to say their last goodbyes. They all said, "We love her so much."



Her parting words to her family were always "I love you more than all the tea in China and all the gold in Alaska." or "Don't do anything I wouldn't do. That gives you wide latitude."



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025 in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





