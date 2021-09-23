EVERHART, Roger

EVERHART,



M/SGT Roger L.



91, passed away September 9, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, November 3, 1929. He is survived by his wife Doris (Kitty) of 68 years. Daughters Rebecca Allen (Eddie) and



Doris Savage (Robert); 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two daughters, Flame Ann Everhart, Cynthia Lee Throme, also son Timothy Lee Everhart. A graduate of Springfield High School. He was a graduate of St. Mary's



University. Also retired from the US post office. M/SGT was a Korean War veteran, also a pole vault champion for the first Calvary Division in Japan, 1949.



Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd. from 6 pm to 8 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:15 AM



Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Fort Sam National Cemetery with U.S. Army honors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Station 41, Dover Ridge, San Antonio Fire Department.

