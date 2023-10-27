Everson, Sydney Gillette "Gill"



Sydney Gillette "Gill" Everson, formerly of Marion, Ohio and Doylestown, Pennsylvania died October 21, 2023 at Fairmont Senior Living in Centerville, Ohio.



Gill was born November 1, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, the second of five children to Sydney and Kathryn Everson. As the child of a United Methodist minister, she lived in several Ohio communities, settling in Marion in 1966 when her father assumed the post of senior pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church. Despite a lifelong cognitive disability, Gill had a long and successful career as an office assistant first at Floyd G. Brown Associates and then at Macola Software. She was a well-known figure in downtown Marion as she ran frequent errands to the old post office and National City Bank and carried out her duties with unflagging cheerfulness. She retired from Macola in 2001 having not missed a day of work over the preceding thirty years. In 2001, she and her mother moved to Doylestown, Pennsylvania and in 2011 to Centerville, Ohio, where Gill made many friends among the staff and residents of Fairmont. Throughout her life, Gill was an avid fan of all things Ohio: the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and the Dayton Dragons.



Gill is predeceased by her mother, father, and sister-in-law, Joan Everson, with whom she was especially close. She is survived by her siblings and in-laws, Joseph Everson of Kettering, Ohio, Kathryn and Kenneth Kugel of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, David and Helene Everson of Marion, Ohio, and Philip Everson and Kathleen Corrigan of New York, New York. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Elizabeth and John Baxla and John and Kathleen Everson of Kettering Ohio, Rebecca Kugel of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Jonathan and Melissa Kugel of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and by her great-nephews and nieces, Kathryn Mutter, Joseph Baxla, Grace Payton, Audrey Payton, Daniel Kugel and Oliver Kugel and a great-great-nephew, Waylon Mutter.



The Everson family would like to thank the staff of Fairmont Senior Living for their compassionate care of Gill over the last ten years.



Visitation will be Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion from 12PM to 1PM; funeral service will follow at 1PM; burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Donations in Gill's memory can be made to your favorite charity.



