EWING, Robert L. Robert L. Ewing, age 75, of Springfield, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Moline, Illinois, on November 14, 1944, son of the late Earl L. and Gladys I. (Utter) Ewing. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 and a half years, Sharon K. (Kunkle) Ewing; daughters, Kristy Lester and Lori (Rick) Policy; grandchildren, Michael, Matheu, Marissa (Kyle), Jarrod (Dora), Jake and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alisia, Jaison, Shawn Michael, Troy, Matthias and Elisha. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Day. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Marvel Officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 11:30, Tuesday morning. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



