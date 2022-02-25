FAHRENHOLZ, Dale R.



Dale R. Fahrenholz, age 71, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1950, in Montgomery County, OH, to the late Robert and Mary (Smith) Fahrenholz. Dale was a 1969 graduate of Twin Valley South High School and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. He retired from Delphi Corporation in Dayton after 35 years of employment; and



retired from the West Alexandria Fire Department after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Sons of the



American Legion, James E. Ryan Post #322, West Alexandria. After retirement, Dale worked for Kramer Auctioneers in



Eaton. He enjoyed many years of collecting antiques including his "yard art". He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed car shows and clubs. He enjoyed gardening and working outside. His family and friends were all important to him. He is survived by his daughter Carla (Johnnie) Clark of West Alexandria; grandchildren: Darah (Joseph) Schmidt of Beavercreek, Justin (Bekah) Clark of New Lebanon, Wesley (Victoria) Clark of New Lebanon, Aaron Clark of West Alexandria, Jacob Clark of West Alexandria and Mary Catherine Clark of West Alexandria; brothers and sisters: Kathy (Kevin) Meyer of Rockbridge, OH, Alan (Marsha) Fahrenholz of Suffield, CT, David (Marcia) Fahrenholz of Delaware, OH, Carol (Greg) Frueh of Dayton and James (Tricia) Fahrenholz of Germantown; numerous



nieces and nephews; and special friend Terri Wilson. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH.



Visitation will also be held from 10:00 am until time of funeral service for Dale at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at



Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial



contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

