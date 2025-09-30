Faith Freeman

Freeman, Faith E.



Faith E. Freeman, 68, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 27, 2025. She was born on January 16, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Regan) Pirozok. Faith graduated from Shawnee High School in 1975 and went on to attend The Ohio State University, where she developed a lifelong devotion to the Buckeyes. Faith dedicated her career to helping others. She worked for Clark County Mental Health before joining Springfield City Schools in 1997 as a Parent Advocacy Coordinator, a role she held until 2004. Her time there was a source of deep pride, and she cherished the impact she was able to make in the lives of students and families. Above all, Faith's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her son, Thomas Freeman of Columbus; her daughter, Meredith Freeman of Springfield, along with Meredith's children, Teigan and Jameson Hull-Freeman; and her daughter and son-in-law, Erika and T.J. Williamson of Columbus, along with her beloved grandson Vincent Williamson. To Vincent, Faith was more than a grandmother-she was his devoted caregiver, faithfully driving to Columbus five days a week for nine years to ensure he was surrounded by her love and support. Faith never missed an opportunity to be present in her children's lives, faithfully attending their games, activities, and milestones. Her children never had to wonder about her love; it was evident in her constant presence and unwavering encouragement. She is also survived by her loving brother, Gerald (Sue) Mikielewicz, and by her dear friend, Greg Sigley, whom she loved like one of her own. In addition to her parents, Faith was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Mikielewicz. A memorial service celebrating Faith's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus for Cystic Fibrosis Research, honoring Faith's desire to someday have a cure for her grandson Vincent, and all children fighting the disease. Donations can be made at give.nationwidechildrens.org/goto/Faith-Freeman. Faith will be remembered for her boundless love, her selfless devotion to her family, and the countless ways she gave of herself so that others could thrive. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





