X

FARDO, Beulah

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FARDO, Beulah Catherine Beulah Catherine Fardo, age 87, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1933, to the late Sherman and Elizabeth (Straub) Bishop. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carroll Fardo, who passed away on August 5, 2011. Beulah is survived by her sister, Nellie Riley; nieces and nephews, William (Gail) Bishop, Linda (Harold) Vaughn, Beverly (David) Radway, Debbie (Dan) Weaver, Sherman Bishop, Gary (Debbie) Bishop, Tim (Becky) Bishop, Karla Porter, Todd Porter, Regina (Terry) Pelfrey; brother-in-law, Steve (Helen) Fardo; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, other family, and friends. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Bishop, Roy Bishop, Dorothy Porter, and Florence Sweeney; and nephew, Steve Alford. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

www.avancefuneralhome.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.