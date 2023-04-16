Fares, Robert Vince



Robert Vince Fares, age 79, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Josephine, West Virginia on June 21, 1943 to the late Albert and Emily Ellen (Arrington) Fares, and never lost his love for all things West Virginia, including the mountains and WVU. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force and Vietnam, prior to being honorably discharged. He then worked for 25 years at Ameritech before retiring in 1995. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, and sports; he was a 4 sport athlete participating in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Bob loved to watch football, and served for 32 years on the chain gang for the Springboro Panthers High School football program. Most importantly he was a family man known as a husband, dad, and Paw Paw to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his, brother Albert Fares Jr.Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hiltrud "Rita" (Weyand) Fares; son Robert (Amy Litsch) Fares and their children Nicholas and Taylor; son Albert "Joe" (Karen Hemsley) Fares and their children Simone and Shelby; and son Christopher "Chris" (Trisha Sloan) Fares and their children Alyssa, Brittany Baker, and Baylie (Matthew) Greene, and sister, Susan Mills. A visitation for Bob will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. The funeral service will occur Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, also at Anderson Funeral Home. Bob will be laid to rest in Springboro Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Fares family.

