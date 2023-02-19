FARIELLO, Eleanor A.



Eleanor A. Fariello, age 93, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Burial will be held privately. Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Eleanor to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

