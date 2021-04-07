FARLER, Masai



Masai Farler, age 88, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Masai was born in Tokyo, Japan, on January 20, 1933, to Kosei Shibuya and Yoshie Shibuya. In January 1953, she married Theodore Farler in



Tokyo, Japan. Masai was a



devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her family. Masai is survived by her children, Karen (Ed) Rethlake, Kelly (Melanie) Farler, Kenneth (Diane) Farler; grandchildren,



Melissa, Michelle, David (Hillary),Tom, Craig (Romina), Kelly, Evan, Allison (Jon); 6 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings. She is also survived by dear friend Bob. Masai was preceded in death by her parents, Kosei and Yoshie Shibuya; husband, Theodore Farler and 3 siblings. Services at the convenience of the family.



