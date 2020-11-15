FARLEY, Paul Emerson



Paul Emerson Farley, aged 90, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away at home Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Paul was born on September 1, 1930, in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late John Martin Farley and Nettie Belle



(Cheney) Farley. He graduated from Nottingham High School, and was a 1955 graduate of



Syracuse University, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Paul served as a reservist with the United States Navy from 1948-1956. He



received his MBA from The Martin J. Whitman School of



Management of Syracuse University in 1961, going to school at night while serving as the Assistant to the Chairman of



Carrier Corporation, Claude Wampler.



Paul had a long and distinguished career as a manufacturing executive, continuing with Carrier at their Elliott divisions in Jeanette, PA, and Springfield, Ohio, focusing on steam technology. Paul moved his family to Memphis, TN, in 1971 where he served as President of the Hunter Fan division of the



Robbins & Myers Corporation. In 1974 Paul returned to Springfield as Group Vice President of R&M, overseeing their Moyno Fluids Handling Division and in 1980 serving as Vice President of Manufacturing. Paul became President of the



Lau division of Philips Industries Inc., Dayton in 1982;



Chairman, The General Cage Corporation, Elwood, Indiana, in 1991 and Chairman, West Milton Precision Machine and Tool, Inc., Vandalia, Ohio, in 1992.



Having lost his father at a young age, Paul was an exemplar of self-reliance and resiliency. He worked multiple jobs to



contribute to his family during high school, learning a litany of skills he carried with him throughout his professional and personal life. Paul was a strong mentor, empathetic advocate, and fiscally wise advisor in his work, home and volunteer time. He was an avid golfer, gardener, reader and friend to many. In Springfield, he was a member of the Rotary Club, on the Executive Committee of Community Hospital, President of the Springfield Country Club, a founding Board Member of the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, and a Vestry member, lector and lay Eucharistic minister of Christ Episcopal Church. In Wilmington, Paul was an active parishioner at St. Andrews On-The-Sound Episcopal Church, involved with SCORE, the resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the UNCW Cameron School of Business as a mentor and with Second Helpings, an ecumenical program ministering to those experiencing homelessness administered by The Good Shepherd Center.



Paul was a loving father, traveling in the family station wagon to the beach during many summers. He wore out many decks of cards playing endless games of solitaire and gin with his children and grandchildren, along with many games of Yahtzee and Rummikub. He rose at dawn many Sunday



mornings in the '70's to be chauffeur to his children's Sunday morning paper route. He smoked the Thanksgiving and



Christmas turkeys to perfection and gathered his family on many weekends to watch PGA golf, always with a plate of cheese and crackers. He had a beautiful baritone voice and loved music.



Paul is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 63 years, Nan Cunningham Farley, son John D. Farley, daughter Nancy Farley Marshall and her husband Peyton J. Marshall, daughter Carolyn E. Farley and grandchildren William C. Marshall,



Elizabeth D. Marshall, Ian H. Marshall and Charlotte E.



Marshall. He is predeceased by two sisters, Wynne L. Farley and Susan J. Farley.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks the staffs of Lightkeepers House at The Davis Community, Cape Fear Life Center, Plantation Village and to the Rev. Richard Elliott for their care, support and kindness.



A memorial service for Paul will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Andrews On-The-Sound, Wilmington.



Contributions in his memory may be made to The Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505, www.rockinghorsecenter.org or to St.



Andrews On-The-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airlie Rd,



Wilmington, NC 28403, www.standrewsonthesound.com.



