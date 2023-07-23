Farris, Lillie Ozella



Mrs. Lillie Ozella Farris, age 83, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on April 17, 1940, in Elmore County, Alabama to the late Oscar Coleman Sr. and Lillie Belle (Bush) Coleman, she was the only girl of eight children. Lillie confessed Christ at a very early age and was a member of Omega Baptist Church until her health began to fail. After graduating from RR Moton High School in 1958 (Tallassee Alabama), she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband Ray Farris and later had a daughter, Renita (Farris) Rainey. On July 1, 2002, Lillie retired from Dayton Public Schools and spent her time caring for her family, traveling, and thrift shopping. She was preceded in death by both parents: Oscar Coleman Sr. and Lillie Belle Coleman, five brothers: Solomon, Leroy, Roosevelt, Obidiah, Oscar Jr., son-in-law: Rodney Rainey, sister-in-law Louella (Farris) Coleman and 3 brother -in-laws James, Nathaniel, and Bobby Farris. She leaves to cherish her husband of 63 years, Ray; a daughter, Renita; two brothers: Willie (Eula) Coleman, Dayton OH.; Isaiah Coleman, Alexandria City, Ala.; two grandchildren, D'Arco Rainey, and Darion Farris; two great grandchildren Darion Jr. and Dream Farris; 1 brother-in-law Horace (Linda) Farris; 3 sisters-in-law: Kathy Moss, Narva Long, and Barbara (Tyrone) Lee and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W Siebenthaler Avenue, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. Following the service, there will be a Repass at the church. To share a memory of Lillie or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



