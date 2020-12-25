X

FAULKNER, Margaret

FAULKNER (Butler),

Margaret Ruth

95, passed away December 23, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. Margaret was born March 25, 1925, in Belpre, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her

husband Arnold Faulkner and her mother Virginia Dare (Cornett) Butler. She had three sisters, Norma Detzel, Addie Barch Hughes, and Virginia

Elsie Meadows, all of them

preceded her in death. Margaret had two children Ronda Louise Faulkner and Wylie Frederick Faulkner (Cheryl A.). She is survived by her three grandchildren Kellie Ruth Rosati

(Andrew), Karen Rebecca Snyder (Bryan), and Ashley Marie Faulkner (Jen). She has four great-grandchildren: Kelley Jo Azzarelli, Brandon Snyder, Brooke Snyder, and Romi Grace Faulkner and one great-great-grandchild Skylar Azzarelli. She will be missed by her family and all her cousins in Alabama, West Virginia and Louisiana. Private burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at


Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

