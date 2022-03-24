FAUVER, Linea G.



88, of Brookville, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hazen; son, David Hazen. Linea was a member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church and the Ohio Optician Association. She was also a member of the Women's Missionary Association.



Survived by her husband, Marvin Fauver; sons, Frank (Tammy) Hazen, and Terry Hazen; step-daughters, Valorie and Cindy; 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; special friend, Donna Sidel. No services will be held at this time for Linea. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton, or Phillipsburg United Methodist Church. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

