Faye Eckert

Eckert, Faye



Age 76 of Fairfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 23, 2025. She was born on April 7, 1949 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late George Gilbert and Pauline Clarise (Retherford) Ballinger. Faye was a graduate of Hamilton High School. On April 2, 1976 in Hamilton, she married her husband of 49 years, Bill Eckert. Faye worked for Congressman Tom Kindness, was a Supervisor in the Clerk of Courts, and then worked in Probate Court under Judge Randy Rogers until her retirement. She was a member of Moose Lodge #501, Four Seasons Garden Club of Fairfield, and a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church. Faye is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Amanda Broshear; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Broshear, Kylie Broshear, and Colton Creager. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Joyce Ann Forbes and Glenn Ballinger. A Visitation will be held from 10:30am until 12:30pm on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:30pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Grace Werzinske officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



