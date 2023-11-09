Faze, Kenneth "Jim"



Kenneth "Jim" James Faze, age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at StoryPoint Troy. He was born February 27, 1933 to Floyd & Anna May (Hofferbert) Faze in Lima, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan Wagner; siblings Gerald Faze, Leonard Faze, and Eileen Ammon.



He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Rebecca Jane (Jones) Faze of 66 years; children James (Shari) Faze of Lebanon, Beth Faze of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy (Geoff) Cole of West Milton; son-in-law David Wagner of Jenera; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.



Jim graduated from The Ohio State University with a doctorate degree then went on be a family physician in West Milton for many years. He loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, going golfing, and traveling.



The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton on Monday, November 13. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral