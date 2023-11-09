Faze, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Faze, Kenneth "Jim"

Kenneth "Jim" James Faze, age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at StoryPoint Troy. He was born February 27, 1933 to Floyd & Anna May (Hofferbert) Faze in Lima, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan Wagner; siblings Gerald Faze, Leonard Faze, and Eileen Ammon.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Rebecca Jane (Jones) Faze of 66 years; children James (Shari) Faze of Lebanon, Beth Faze of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy (Geoff) Cole of West Milton; son-in-law David Wagner of Jenera; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Jim graduated from The Ohio State University with a doctorate degree then went on be a family physician in West Milton for many years. He loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, going golfing, and traveling.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton on Monday, November 13. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Krohn, Barbara
2
Bowling, Lloyd
3
Durst, Dorotha
4
Addler, James
5
Martin, Alma
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top