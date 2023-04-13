Fecher, Brian Frederick



Rev. Brian Fecher of Dayton, Ohio passed away on April 8, 2023 at the age of 61. He served in the U.S. Air Force, ministered to several congregations in Vermont and New England, and served in administration roles for multiple schools, including Legacy Christian Academy in Ohio. Brian touched and changed hundreds of lives in his work as a minister, father, foster parent, teacher, and friend. His legacy continues on in the life of his wife of 34 years, Dianna, and the lives of his thirteen children, Kyle (Amber), Caleb (Mackenzie), Gabriella, Joel, Jesse, Jordan, Seraphina, Rose Anna, Samuel, Keegan, Dominick, Ian, and Logan. He is also survived by his four siblings, six grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 15th at 11:00 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Brian Fecher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Legacy Christian Academy, 1101 Wesley Avenue in Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Fecher family.

