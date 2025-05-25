Fecher, Joseph



Age 98, of Brookville, passed away on May 19, 2025. He was born in Ft. Recovery, OH on September 6, 1926, the son of Norbert Fecher and Martha Guggenbiller. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Wilma. He is survived by children, Kathy (Tony) Shaffer, Steve (Mary) Fecher, Carol Fecher, and Julie Fecher; grandchildren, Ryan Shaffer, and Mandy Shaffer. Joseph served in the Navy during WWII and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1976. He worked at WPAFB as a budget analyst in foreign military sales until retirement in 1988. Joseph and Wilma enjoyed their travels to Turkey, Spain, England and many of the European countries. They also loved to visit San Francisco and Tucson to visit children. Joseph has written over 150 poems and numerous short stories; many of them published in Country Woman, Cat Fancy, Good Old Days, Lutheran Digest, Dream Fantasy and many other magazines. He also wrote three books: The Psychic Christ, Treasures from the Heart, and Dear John. He and Wilma spent many hours at Wegerzyn Gardens volunteering and visiting the gardens; Wilma was a lifetime member. Joe loved to do needlepoint and cross stitch and was an avid reader and gardener.



