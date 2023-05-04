Feeser, Sr., Charles Lewis



FEESER, Sr., Charles Lewis, 93, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Oakwood, OH. He is predeceased by his father, Harvey, and mother, Caroline; wife, Josefina; his brother Jack (Barbara) and sisters Eugenia Derham (William), Mary Badders (William), Evelyn Delaplane (Marvin), and Carolyn Johnson (Bud); and grandson, Joshua Daulton. He is survived by his children Deborah of Centerville, OH; Charles, Jr. (Howard Nusbaum) of Washington, DC; Kenneth (Theresa) of St. Petersburg, FL; Caroline Wilson (Larry Wellner) of Waynesville, OH; and Robert (Susan) of Richmond, VA; and loving companion and comforter, Ann Huber of Dayton, OH; Roger Daulton; Doug Wilson; and eight grandchildren, Shawn Daulton (Yasmine); Travis Daulton (Kendall); Justin Wilson (Julie); Tyler Wilson (Shanna Yackel); Melissa Wolfe (Kyle); Austin Feeser; Benjamin Feeser (Lauren); Kate Sykes (Richard); and five great grandchildren, Kadin Daulton; Julian Daulton; Drew Daulton; Sawyer Sykes; and Elle Feeser. Charles (Charlie) was born to Harvey and Caroline Feeser in Dayton, OH on April 20, 1930. He graduated from Fairmont High School before enlisting in the United States Navy for nine years of dedicated service. In the early '50s while stationed in Panama aboard the USS Orion AS-18, he met his beloved, Josefina, whom he married on November 29, 1952. Charlie's career stretched from his military service to his employment at Van Dyne Crotty, Inc. and to Delco Products of General Motors Corporation, from which he retired in 1990. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association; https://www.heart.org/, and the Alzheimer's Association; https://alzfdn.org/ Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 am at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

