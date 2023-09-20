Feltner, Earl "The Pearl"



Earl "The Pearl" Feltner of Middletown, OH, passed away on September 10th, 2023, at 79. He was born on June 8th, 1944, to the late Morris and Julie (Howard) Feltner in Harlan, KY. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Aster Feltner, sister-in-law. Sue Feltner, Uncle Aster Feltner, Aunt Ruth Feltner, cousin Teresa Howard, and parents-in-law Eldon and Betty Pence.



Earl leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Rebecca (Becky) Feltner. Additionally, Earl leaves



behind his children, Brooke (Adam) Brody, Christopher (Holly) Feltner, Eric (Rachel) Feltner, Brooke (Cory) Hildreth, Joshua Britt (Sydney) Feltner, and Ian Feltner. Grandpa to Jonah, Elle, Trinity, Nicklaus, Evie, Sabrina, Isaih, Camron, Evan, Alyia, Grayson, Scarlett, Tatum, and Bodie. Brother of Ray (Janet) Feltner. Beloved Uncle Earl to his nephews, Mark, Jeff, Mike, and nieces Tammy, Angie, and Lisa.



Earl had a very adventurous life. After graduating high school, Earl was drafted into the U.S Army. He proudly served overseas for two years. Then, after returning home, he attended the Cincinnati Vocational Technical School and became a licensed electrician. He was an electrician for over 40 years, retiring from Sorg Paper Company in 1999. Aside from work, Earl had a passion and love for cars. Teaming up with his pit crew, his brother Ray, nephew Mark and niece Angie. He drove a variety of dragsters for many years, successfully competing all over the Midwest. After his racing days, his passion turned to restoring old cars and competing in car shows. In addition, Earl loved golfing and playing cards. He could be found many nights at the VFW, Moose Lodge, or "The Boat." Earl was indeed a one-of-a-kind person and would do anything for anyone. He loved his family and friends deeply, to no end.



Earl will be interned with full military honors at the Dayton National Veterans Cemetery



at 12:30 p.m., Friday, September 22nd. Following the service, we have set up a celebration of life at the Feltner household to celebrate Earl and pay respects to Becky and Ian. Contact Becky or Britt for more details. At 7 p.m., the family would like to invite friends for a drink on Earl at the Middletown VFW, 4541 S Dixie HWY, Franklin, OH 45005. Flowers may sent to the Dayton VA, 4400 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45428.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com