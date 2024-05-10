Fenelon, James Roy "Jim"



James "Jim" Roy Fenelon, 81, of Stockton, California passed away on January 2, 2024. Jim attended Chaminade High School and University of Dayton, graduating in 1960 and 1964, respectively. He chose to be buried near his parents, Roy and Mary Alice (Brinkman) Fenelon at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 11:30am, in the chapel with graveside service to follow. Reception location can be provided by family. For the complete obituary, please visit https://legcy.co/3u5QXpd.



