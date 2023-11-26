FENSEL, Linda Hoertt



age 68 of Centerville, Ohio passed away quietly on Monday, October 30, 2023 in her Dayton home. Linda did not know a stranger-She became instant pals with everyone she met, easily winning others over with her genuine kindness, generosity, and beautiful aura. She was passionate about- animals, health, beauty, reading, gardening, and family. On October 20th, 1955 Linda was born, following shortly behind her identical twin, Lola. Linda was one of 13 children of Horace Hoertt & Rose (Bergedick). She graduated from Patterson Co-op in 1973 with her cosmetology certificate, which became her lifetime profession and passion - even owning her own salon. Her dedication to good health was visible in her commitment to personal fitness. She enjoyed running and completed multiple marathons, halves, and local turkey trots. Later she became an active part of the gym community at Club 51, where she met many great friends. Linda always presented herself polished and fashionable with her iconic look that mastered the monochrome fit. One of her favorite pastimes was browsing fine department stores, though she favored treating others to something special over getting items for herself. An avid reader, Linda navigated her day knowing she always had a book waiting for her to curl up with. She enjoyed reading outside her usual 'picks' and exchanging reviews with friends in a local book club. True to form for their grand love, Linda first "met" her husband Phil when they exchanged glances at a stop light (48 & Dorothy Lane). Later they officially met through Lola in a social racquetball match. They were married 40 years and had a beautiful family with Phil's two children and welcomed their beloved son, Phillip H. Fensel in 1984. Linda had a great love of animals her whole life, adopting a challenging but loveable dog, Lucy, with Phil. Linda and Phil were both devoted to caring for Lucy Goose, who is now in the care of a loving home. Although her passing was unexpected, our hearts are warmed by the fact that she was clearly enjoying life during her last few months; taking time to travel, spending time with family, and enjoying the spark of life. While raised Catholic, Linda simply practiced a focus of Gratitude. Recently, her sister unearthed an article Linda had connected with and sent along, touting the benefits of the mantra, "Thank you for everything. I have no complaints, whatsoever." She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip A. Fensel and step-daughter Alexandra Fensel, along with her parents and beloved siblings (Cathy, Douglas, Roseanne, Timothy, & Deborah). She will be deeply missed by her son Phillip, twin sister Lola Rogers, niece Erika Rogers, step-son Josh Fensel, daughters-in-law Caryn & Beth, grandsons Issac & Dereck, and many cherished family and friends. Special thank you to Carey, Angie, The Conroys, and The Bradleys. Linda requested no formal service. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to an animal shelter of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. Thank you for everything. I have no complaints, whatsoever.



