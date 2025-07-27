Ferguson, Jo Anna



Jo Anna Ferguson, 98, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Thursday, July 17th. Jo was born September 14th, 1926 in Brazil, IN to Edwin & Gladys (Erwin) Hudson. She was married to her beloved husband Howard James Clayton (deceased 1992) January 30th, 1965. She remarried in 1996 to her beloved husband Raymond Seward Ferguson (deceased 2000). Jo is survived by her children Jaclyn (Paul) Lyons, Diane (Robert) Morris, Raymond (Sally) Ferguson, Thomas (Pamela) Ferguson, Judith (Donn) Nightingale, Robert (Susie) Ferguson, 8 grandchildren, one of whom has predeceased her, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her siblings and their spouses Edwin (Katie) Hudson, Constance (Leon) Dalton and Shirley (George) Brown. Jo had many interests and passions. The biggest of which was volunteering as much of her time as possible to her community. She gave 30 years and close to 20,000 hours to the city of Beavercreek and the Beavercreek Senior Center. This earned her the 2023 Ohio Parks and Recreation Association's (OPRA) Citizen of the Year Award. There were countless other awards she received in her lifetime as well. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 16th at 11:00 am at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45434 to honor Jo. Following the service, there will be a gathering in the multi-purpose/gymnasium to share memories and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Beavercreek Senior Center Transportation, 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432.



