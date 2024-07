Ferguson, John Henry "Chubby"



John "Chubby" Henry Ferguson, Jr., 83, of Dayton, Ohio, sadly left us on July 5, 2024. Visitation will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m.



