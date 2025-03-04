Ferguson, Loretta



Loretta Ferguson, age 91, of Miamisburg, OH; died Saturday February 28, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. Loretta was born in Fall Rock, KY on April 29, 1933 to the late Denton and Bernice (Treadway) Campbell. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Ferguson in 2015. She is survived by her son, John (Linda ) Ferguson; grandson, Mike (Shannan) Ferguson; two great granddaughters, Emmi Ferguson and Ashlyn Ferguson. Visitation will be 11am to 11:45am on Saturday March 8, 2025 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH followed by the Funeral Service with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



