FERNANDEZ,



Geraldine D. "Geri"



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence. Geri married her high school sweetheart and love of her life



Raymond, and recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was the most loving, giving, kind-hearted Mom and Grandma who devoted her entire life to her family. Her home, like her heart, was always open. She served the best dishes and created the most beautiful memories. Geri attended Living Word Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond F.; and parents, Irvin and Fredia Lingg; brother, Tom; sisters, Thelma, Alice and



Patti. Geri is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Campbell of Dayton, Julie Shoemaker of Huber Heights, Joanne and Dr. Rich Martin of Dayton; son and daughter-in-law, John and Connie Fernandez of Dayton; sisters, Gloria Poppa and Colleen Harms; brother, Ralph Lingg; grandchildren, Diane Gayman, Gary Campbell Jr., Kyle Shoemaker, Ariana Shoemaker and Isaiah Martin; great-grandchildren, Hannah, David, Jonathan and Bradley; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, January 21, 2022, at Living Word Church, 926 East National Road with



Pastor Pat Murray officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 AM until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Geri's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

