Fernandez, John Irvin



Fernandez, John I, age 62, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence. John was married to the love of his life, Connie, and they had recently celebrated 7 years of marriage. They were like two peas in a pod and did everything together. John lived life to the fullest and cared deeply about his family, friends and faith. He was a selfless servant and would do anything for anyone. John was preceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Geri. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; stepchildren, Donna, Jeremiah, Bethany, Brandi, and April; step-granddaughter, Naomi; sisters and brother-in-law Joyce Campbell, Julie Shoemaker, and Joanne & Rich Martin and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 2PM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Living Word Church, 926 East National Road with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 1PM until service time.

