Ferrell, James Frederick "Jim"



James F. Ferrell was born on August 16,1959 to Donald Dale Ferrell and Mary Bernice Taylor. After a long illness he died peacefully on December 1, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was 65.



Born in Zanesville, Ohio, Jim was a graduate of Zanesville High School and received a Bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He taught Spanish and French for 30 years at Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio. A long time resident of Grafton Hill in Dayton, Jim enjoyed listening to NPR, watching PBS, shopping at The Dorthy Lane Market and dining with dear friends on a weekly basis at several of Dayton's best restaurants.



He is preceded in death by his sister Melanie Bee Hamilton and dear friend Jim Town. He is survived by his brother-in-law Gary Hamilton, niece Ashley Zeiter, nephew Andrew Hamilton, and niece Alexa Hoffman. He is also survived by his very close friends Paul Somers, Joe Quinn, Emily Freiberger, Megan Lucking, Mark Birchette and his best friend of 50 years, Ed Christman.



In memory of Jim, donations can be made in his name to the charity of your choice or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com