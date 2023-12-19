Ferryman, Eula

Ferryman (Castle), Eula Faye



Eula Faye Ferryman, 81, of Springfield, passed away December 17, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 20, 1942, in Johnson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Sullivan and Mima (Castle) Castle. Mrs. Ferryman was a member of the Ful Gospel Community Church. She enjoyed reading and had been employed at Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana. Survivors include her beloved husband; Jimmy Ferryman, three children; Warren Hammaker, Deborah Taylor and Vicky Hammaker, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters; Hazel Organ (Don Randall) and Jean Jones (Don) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son; Ora Hammaker, a daughter; Lisa Hammaker, sisters; Matilda Davis, Flora Burton and Ruby Chandler, brothers; Elva Castle and James Castle and her parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Keith Castle officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



